App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero MotoCorp Q4 standalone profit at Rs 621 crore, revenue at Rs 6,235 crore

Company's sales volumes declined sharply by 25 percent year-on-year to 13.35 lakh units during the March quarter, against 17.81 lakh units sold in Q4 FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on June 9 has reported a standalone profit at Rs 621 crore the fourth quarter of FY20, against Rs 730.32 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,235 crore compared to Rs 7,885 crore in corresponding period of last year, impacted by lower sales volumes.

Company's sales volumes declined sharply by 25 percent year-on-year to 13.35 lakh units during the March quarter, against 17.81 lakh units sold in Q4 FY19.

Close
The stock plunged 35 percent in quarter ended March 2020 largely due to slowdown in sales and nationwide lockdown, while it lost 2.3 percent year-to-date and fell 13 percent in last one year period.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:41 pm

tags #Hero Motocorp #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.