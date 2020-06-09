Hero MotoCorp Q4 standalone profit at Rs 621 crore, revenue at Rs 6,235 crore

Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on June 9 has reported a standalone profit at Rs 621 crore the fourth quarter of FY20, against Rs 730.32 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,235 crore compared to Rs 7,885 crore in corresponding period of last year, impacted by lower sales volumes.

Company's sales volumes declined sharply by 25 percent year-on-year to 13.35 lakh units during the March quarter, against 17.81 lakh units sold in Q4 FY19.

The stock plunged 35 percent in quarter ended March 2020 largely due to slowdown in sales and nationwide lockdown, while it lost 2.3 percent year-to-date and fell 13 percent in last one year period.