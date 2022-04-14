Hero MotoCorp Q4 PAT may dip 36.4% YoY to Rs. 550 cr: ICICI Direct

Hero MotoCorp (Representative Image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Hero MotoCorp to report net profit at Rs. 550 crore down 36.4% year-on-year (down 19.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,326 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 32.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 819 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More