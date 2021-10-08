Hero MotoCorp Q2 PAT may dip 25.6% YoY to Rs 709 cr: ICICI Direct

hero-motocorp-bikes_300_56047988

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Hero MotoCorp to report net profit at Rs 709 crore down 25.6% year-on-year (down 15.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 13.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 47.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 8,090 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 88.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 970 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

