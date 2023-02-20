HDIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 159.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development and Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 159.42% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 45.69% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 up 26.05% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.
|HDIL shares closed at 4.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.23% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.
|Housing Development and Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.30
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.30
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.87
|1.13
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.60
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.36
|1.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|-2.53
|-4.34
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.24
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-2.29
|-4.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-2.29
|-4.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.19
|-2.29
|-4.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.19
|-2.29
|-4.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.19
|-2.29
|-4.04
|Equity Share Capital
|474.00
|474.00
|474.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited