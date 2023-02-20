English
    HDIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 159.42% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development and Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 159.42% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 45.69% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 up 26.05% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.HDIL shares closed at 4.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.23% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.
    Housing Development and Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.270.300.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.270.300.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.871.13
    Depreciation0.600.601.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.261.361.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.49-2.53-4.34
    Other Income0.290.240.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.19-2.29-4.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.19-2.29-4.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.19-2.29-4.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.19-2.29-4.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.19-2.29-4.04
    Equity Share Capital474.00474.00474.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

