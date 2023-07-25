HDFC AMC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 574.54 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.54 crore in June 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 521.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 477.51 crore in June 2023 up 51.98% from Rs. 314.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 586.60 crore in June 2023 up 46.3% from Rs. 400.97 crore in June 2022.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 22.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.73 in June 2022.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 2,497.55 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and 29.97% over the last 12 months.