    HDFC AMC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 574.54 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 574.54 crore in June 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 521.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 477.51 crore in June 2023 up 51.98% from Rs. 314.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 586.60 crore in June 2023 up 46.3% from Rs. 400.97 crore in June 2022.

    HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 22.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.73 in June 2022.

    HDFC AMC shares closed at 2,497.55 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and 29.97% over the last 12 months.

    HDFC Asset Management Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations574.54540.95521.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations574.54540.95521.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.7871.8577.99
    Depreciation12.9013.2513.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.1958.5553.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax415.67397.30376.15
    Other Income158.0396.8611.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax573.70494.16387.47
    Interest2.342.382.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax571.36491.78384.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax571.36491.78384.98
    Tax93.85115.5870.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities477.51376.20314.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period477.51376.20314.19
    Equity Share Capital106.73106.71106.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.3717.6314.73
    Diluted EPS22.3717.6314.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.3717.6314.73
    Diluted EPS22.3717.6314.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

