MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HCL Technologies Q2 Preview | Deal wins, FY22 revenue and margin guidance key aspects to watch out for

Experts largely see HCL Technologies reporting constant currency revenue growth guidance at more than 12 percent for FY22 compared to FY21 on the back of expected deal wins, but operating margin forecast may remain unchanged.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: Twitter)

Representative Image. (Image: Twitter)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services firm HCL Technologies' share price gained more than a percent on October 13, ahead of September 2021 quarter earnings, and already registered 29 percent gains since the start of the June quarter. So the most crucial aspect to watch out for would be whether the quarterly earnings will help the stock rally further or not.

Overall, experts expect good quarterly earnings on October 14, with likely robust deal wins and stable margin, driven by growth across verticals, and more than 12 percent revenue growth guidance for the financial year FY22 compared to FY21.

Topline

Revenue growth in terms of constant currency could be in the range of 5-5.5 percent and dollar revenue around 4.5-5 percent compared to September 2020 quarter, driven by ramp-up of large deals, and growth across verticals.

"We expect robust revenue growth of 5.5 percent in constant currency QoQ driven by ramp-up of large deals won in Q4FY21. We expect growth to pick up post subdued growth in last two quarters," says Prabhudas Lilladher, which sees 3.6 percent sequential growth in profit and 4.9 percent growth in rupee revenue.

Close

Related stories

Also readWipro Q2 Result | Profit falls 9.6% to Rs 2,930 crore, firm sees IT services revenue growth at 2-4% in Q3

Kotak Institutional Equities also said after two weak quarters, it expects revenue growth to pick up on a sequential basis. "Revenue growth will be powered by large deals won in March 2021 quarter. The uptick in the products business will also help. We forecast sequential revenue growth of 5 percent in IT services, 4.5 percent in ERD (Engineering and R&D Services) and 1.9 percent in products in USD terms."

To know all earnings-related news, click here

Full-Year Guidance

Experts largely see HCL Technologies reporting constant currency revenue growth guidance at more than 12 percent for FY22 over FY21 on the back of expected large deal wins, but the operating margin forecast may remain unchanged.

Kotak believes that HCL Technologies may be more specific on guidance and indicates 12 percent growth in constant currency for FY22, and expects the operating margin guidance band to stay unchanged.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects HCL to give a revenue guidance number of 12-14 percent YoY in constant currency compared to double-digit guidance commentary earlier.

Also readInfosys Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 11.9% YoY to Rs 5,421 crore

Deal Wins

"Deal activity is reasonably strong. HCL has announced nine deals in the past three months. We expect robust total contract value (new deals) of $2.5 billion, higher than the number announced in the June 2021 quarter but lower than $3.1 billion announced in the March 2021 quarter," said Kotak.

Key Things To Watch Out For

Investors are expected to focus on full-year revenue guidance, deal wins and deal pipeline, pricing irrationality in large deals, attrition rates, timeline of investments in geographical presence and their impact on revenue growth, capital allocation, growth outlook for ER&D and products business, and demand outlook for major verticals like BFSI, Manufacturing, and Healthcare, as per Kotak, Prabhudas Lilladher and Emkay Research.

Also readMindtree Q2 results: Profit grows 16.2%, revenue growth in constant currency at 13.4%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HCL Technologies #Result Poll
first published: Oct 13, 2021 08:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.