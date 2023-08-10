HCL Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2023 up 38.42% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.09% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022.

HCL Info shares closed at 19.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.34% over the last 12 months.