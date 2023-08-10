English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HCL Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2023 up 38.42% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.09% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022.

    HCL Info shares closed at 19.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.73% returns over the last 6 months and 10.34% over the last 12 months.

    HCL Infosystems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.281.351.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.281.351.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.270.941.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.03--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.511.952.27
    Depreciation0.140.130.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.594.777.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.23-6.47-9.54
    Other Income2.093.603.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.14-2.87-5.96
    Interest0.140.091.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.28-2.96-7.16
    Exceptional Items0.35-2.62-2.47
    P/L Before Tax-5.93-5.58-9.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.93-5.58-9.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.93-5.58-9.63
    Equity Share Capital65.8465.8465.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.17-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.17-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.17-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.17-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #HCL Info #HCL Infosystems #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!