HCL Info Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 95.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in June 2021 down 95.66% from Rs. 71.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.92 crore in June 2021 up 243.49% from Rs. 34.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021 up 50.36% from Rs. 15.07 crore in June 2020.

HCL Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2020.

HCL Info shares closed at 14.35 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.30% returns over the last 6 months and 55.98% over the last 12 months.