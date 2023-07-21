English
    Havells India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,823.70 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Havells India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,823.70 crore in June 2023 up 14.03% from Rs. 4,230.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.38 crore in June 2023 up 18.54% from Rs. 242.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 467.07 crore in June 2023 up 14.37% from Rs. 408.37 crore in June 2022.

    Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.87 in June 2022.

    Havells India shares closed at 1,348.05 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 10.20% over the last 12 months.

    Havells India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,823.704,849.594,230.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,823.704,849.594,230.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,322.552,538.702,391.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods687.45830.73785.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks347.872.63-173.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost355.22326.16302.08
    Depreciation76.2777.4072.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses134.30109.52113.37
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses573.93511.08449.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax326.11453.37289.33
    Other Income64.6946.8146.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax390.80500.18336.31
    Interest8.479.759.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax382.33490.43326.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax382.33490.43326.55
    Tax94.95128.7284.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities287.38361.71242.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period287.38361.71242.43
    Equity Share Capital62.6762.6562.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.595.773.87
    Diluted EPS4.595.773.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.595.773.87
    Diluted EPS4.595.773.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

