Havells India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,823.70 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,823.70 crore in June 2023 up 14.03% from Rs. 4,230.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.38 crore in June 2023 up 18.54% from Rs. 242.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 467.07 crore in June 2023 up 14.37% from Rs. 408.37 crore in June 2022.

Havells India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.87 in June 2022.

Havells India shares closed at 1,348.05 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 10.20% over the last 12 months.