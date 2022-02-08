Guj Ind Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 261.74 crore, down 20.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.74 crore in December 2021 down 20.88% from Rs. 330.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.92 crore in December 2021 down 12.55% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.29 crore in December 2021 down 16.88% from Rs. 111.03 crore in December 2020.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2020.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 86.90 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.98% returns over the last 6 months and 12.13% over the last 12 months.