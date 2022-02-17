GSS Infotech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, down 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in December 2021 down 0.97% from Rs. 27.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021 up 4571.34% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021 up 1412.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 109.55 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.11% returns over the last 6 months and 101.56% over the last 12 months.