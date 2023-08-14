English
    GRM Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.32 crore, down 5.09% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GRM Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.32 crore in June 2023 down 5.09% from Rs. 313.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.68 crore in June 2023 down 12.26% from Rs. 17.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2023 down 7.51% from Rs. 29.55 crore in June 2022.

    GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2022.

    GRM Overseas shares closed at 172.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.93% returns over the last 6 months

    GRM Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.32359.38313.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations297.32359.38313.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials214.01337.52377.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.46-39.00-125.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.711.911.61
    Depreciation0.831.360.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.3541.1231.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9616.4728.21
    Other Income5.543.700.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5020.1728.76
    Interest5.535.764.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.9714.4124.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.9714.4124.04
    Tax5.295.556.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.688.8517.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.688.8517.87
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.482.98
    Diluted EPS2.611.482.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.482.98
    Diluted EPS2.611.482.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

