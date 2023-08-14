GRM Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.32 crore, down 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.32 crore in June 2023 down 5.09% from Rs. 313.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.68 crore in June 2023 down 12.26% from Rs. 17.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2023 down 7.51% from Rs. 29.55 crore in June 2022.

GRM Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2022.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 172.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.93% returns over the last 6 months