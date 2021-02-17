GRM Overseas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 206.24 crore, up 89.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.24 crore in December 2020 up 89.74% from Rs. 108.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2020 up 112.78% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2020 up 98.62% from Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2019.

GRM Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 22.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.38 in December 2019.

GRM Overseas shares closed at 797.05 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 101.05% returns over the last 6 months and 384.53% over the last 12 months.