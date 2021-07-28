Gravity India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 1185.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2021 up 1185.91% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 107.6% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 down 157.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Gravity India shares closed at 3.83 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 109.29% returns over the last 6 months and 235.96% over the last 12 months.