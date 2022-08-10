Grauer and Weil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.84 crore, up 47.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.84 crore in June 2022 up 47.66% from Rs. 133.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.72 crore in June 2022 up 48.73% from Rs. 19.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.85 crore in June 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2021.

Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2021.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 63.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.