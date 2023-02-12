English
    Grauer and Weil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.51 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.51 crore in December 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.50 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 22.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.36 crore in December 2022 up 40.79% from Rs. 37.19 crore in December 2021.

    Grauer and Weil (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.51204.63203.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.51204.63203.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.33114.63121.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.39-0.031.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.04-5.55-7.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5023.1021.15
    Depreciation5.105.045.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.4833.9232.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.7533.5229.19
    Other Income5.514.262.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.2637.7832.18
    Interest0.69-0.020.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.5737.8031.95
    Exceptional Items-----0.84
    P/L Before Tax46.5737.8031.11
    Tax12.079.858.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.5027.9522.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.5027.9522.72
    Equity Share Capital22.6722.6722.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.231.00
    Diluted EPS1.521.231.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.231.00
    Diluted EPS1.521.231.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited