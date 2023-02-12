Grauer and Weil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.51 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.51 crore in December 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.50 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 22.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.36 crore in December 2022 up 40.79% from Rs. 37.19 crore in December 2021.

Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2021.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 91.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.42% returns over the last 6 months and 50.79% over the last 12 months.