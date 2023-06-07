Goyal Associate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 251.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in March 2023 up 251.75% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 0.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 23.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Goyal Associate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Goyal Associate shares closed at 2.80 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 115.38% returns over the last 6 months and 72.84% over the last 12 months.