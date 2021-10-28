Golden Crest Ed Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 202.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 202.04% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 5178.21% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Golden Crest Ed EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.

Golden Crest Ed shares closed at 46.30 on October 26, 2021 (BSE)