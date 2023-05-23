Golden Crest Ed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 32% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 224.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Golden Crest Ed EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Golden Crest Ed shares closed at 48.12 on May 15, 2023 (BSE)