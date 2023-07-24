Golden Crest Ed Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 46.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 46.67% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 81.7% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Golden Crest Ed EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Golden Crest Ed shares closed at 67.49 on July 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.38% returns over the last 12 months.