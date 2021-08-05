Golden Crest Ed Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 12.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Golden Crest Ed EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Golden Crest Ed shares closed at 36.50 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)