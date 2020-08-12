Golden Crest Ed Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 9.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 down 45.99% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.

Golden Crest Ed EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2019.

Golden Crest Ed shares closed at 22.00 on August 07, 2020 (BSE)