Golden Crest Ed Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 2.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 94.91% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Golden Crest Ed EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Golden Crest Ed shares closed at 24.10 on January 13, 2021 (BSE)