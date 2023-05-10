English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokul Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,423.82 crore, down 8.65% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,423.82 crore in March 2023 down 8.65% from Rs. 2,653.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2023 down 38.21% from Rs. 50.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.07 crore in March 2023 down 8.67% from Rs. 82.20 crore in March 2022.

    Gokul Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2022.

    Gokul Agro shares closed at 107.10 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -4.33% over the last 12 months.

    Gokul Agro Resources
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,423.822,548.762,653.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,423.822,548.762,653.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,855.732,123.962,331.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods383.27143.54159.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks72.06140.8013.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.209.108.41
    Depreciation7.037.106.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.3265.0364.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.2159.2469.80
    Other Income5.823.645.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.0462.8875.26
    Interest25.6223.8012.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.4239.0862.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.4239.0862.78
    Tax11.249.8912.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.1829.1950.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.1829.1950.47
    Equity Share Capital29.5128.6128.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.043.70
    Diluted EPS2.162.043.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.043.70
    Diluted EPS2.162.043.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Gokul Agro #Gokul Agro Resources #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm