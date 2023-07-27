English
    Godfrey Phillip Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,241.85 crore, up 50.12% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,241.85 crore in June 2023 up 50.12% from Rs. 827.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 293.53 crore in June 2023 up 115.55% from Rs. 136.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.81 crore in June 2023 up 81.07% from Rs. 208.10 crore in June 2022.

    Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 56.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.19 in June 2022.

    Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,723.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.84% returns over the last 6 months and 54.59% over the last 12 months.

    Godfrey Phillips India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,241.85790.13819.40
    Other Operating Income--6.747.83
    Total Income From Operations1,241.85796.87827.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials212.96250.50199.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods317.44154.28187.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.07-17.4810.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.3268.5665.61
    Depreciation36.0036.6737.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses366.42184.13158.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax212.64120.21168.31
    Other Income128.1744.012.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax340.81164.22170.40
    Interest6.729.226.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax334.09155.00164.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax334.09155.00164.03
    Tax40.5639.8927.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities293.53115.11136.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period293.53115.11136.18
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.4522.1426.19
    Diluted EPS56.4522.1426.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.4522.1426.19
    Diluted EPS56.4522.1426.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

