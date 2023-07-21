English
    Goa Carbon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 382.16 crore, up 86.17% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:Net Sales at Rs 382.16 crore in June 2023 up 86.17% from Rs. 205.28 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.59 crore in June 2023 down 13.09% from Rs. 14.48 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2023 down 0.33% from Rs. 27.28 crore in June 2022.
    Goa Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.83 in June 2022.Goa Carbon shares closed at 538.60 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.97% returns over the last 6 months and 19.92% over the last 12 months.
    Goa Carbon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations382.16316.03205.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations382.16316.03205.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.63311.40198.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks76.94-32.47-40.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.186.415.46
    Depreciation0.590.550.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6715.1815.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1614.9725.55
    Other Income3.446.111.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6021.0826.75
    Interest9.6814.057.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.927.0319.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.927.0319.47
    Tax4.341.744.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.595.2914.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.595.2914.48
    Equity Share Capital9.159.159.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.765.7815.83
    Diluted EPS13.765.7815.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.765.7815.83
    Diluted EPS13.765.7815.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

