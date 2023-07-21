Goa Carbon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 382.16 crore, up 86.17% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 382.16 316.03 205.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 382.16 316.03 205.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 261.63 311.40 198.27 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 76.94 -32.47 -40.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.18 6.41 5.46 Depreciation 0.59 0.55 0.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.67 15.18 15.52 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.16 14.97 25.55 Other Income 3.44 6.11 1.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.60 21.08 26.75 Interest 9.68 14.05 7.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.92 7.03 19.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.92 7.03 19.47 Tax 4.34 1.74 4.99 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.59 5.29 14.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.59 5.29 14.48 Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.76 5.78 15.83 Diluted EPS 13.76 5.78 15.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.76 5.78 15.83 Diluted EPS 13.76 5.78 15.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited