GMR Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, down 97.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in December 2021 down 97.56% from Rs. 362.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 706.23 crore in December 2021 down 64.83% from Rs. 428.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021 down 96.23% from Rs. 95.49 crore in December 2020.

GMR Infra shares closed at 43.15 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.14% over the last 12 months.