English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GeeCee Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 44.44% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GeeCee Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2023 down 660.8% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2023 down 554.61% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2022.

    GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 151.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and 20.73% over the last 12 months.

    GeeCee Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.337.247.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.337.247.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.949.407.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.34-6.73-5.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.261.231.37
    Depreciation0.360.380.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.331.081.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.221.882.60
    Other Income1.040.010.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.181.882.68
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.191.872.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.191.872.67
    Tax-2.410.290.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.781.582.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.781.582.10
    Equity Share Capital20.9120.9120.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.630.761.00
    Diluted EPS-5.630.761.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.630.761.00
    Diluted EPS-5.630.761.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GeeCee Ventures #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:34 pm