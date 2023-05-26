GeeCee Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 44.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2023 down 660.8% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2023 down 554.61% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2022.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 151.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and 20.73% over the last 12 months.