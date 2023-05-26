GeeCee Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 44.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GeeCee Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2023 down 660.8% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2023 down 554.61% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2022.
GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 151.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and 20.73% over the last 12 months.
|GeeCee Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.33
|7.24
|7.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.33
|7.24
|7.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.94
|9.40
|7.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.34
|-6.73
|-5.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.26
|1.23
|1.37
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.38
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.33
|1.08
|1.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.22
|1.88
|2.60
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.18
|1.88
|2.68
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.19
|1.87
|2.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.19
|1.87
|2.67
|Tax
|-2.41
|0.29
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.78
|1.58
|2.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.78
|1.58
|2.10
|Equity Share Capital
|20.91
|20.91
|20.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.63
|0.76
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-5.63
|0.76
|1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.63
|0.76
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-5.63
|0.76
|1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited