    GeeCee Ventures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, down 88.08% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GeeCee Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in December 2022 down 88.08% from Rs. 67.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 down 80.84% from Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 79.53% from Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2021.

    GeeCee Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.1028.9167.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.1028.9167.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.407.7120.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.73-2.0230.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.261.331.12
    Depreciation0.440.430.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.112.311.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.6219.1413.92
    Other Income0.010.010.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.6219.1514.51
    Interest0.010.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.6219.0714.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.6219.0714.51
    Tax0.494.173.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.1314.9011.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.1314.9011.21
    Minority Interest0.020.020.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.1514.9211.23
    Equity Share Capital20.9120.9120.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.027.125.37
    Diluted EPS1.027.125.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.027.125.37
    Diluted EPS1.027.125.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited