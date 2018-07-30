GCCL Infrastruc standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1.70 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.70 1.38 -- Other Operating Income -- 0.05 0.18 Total Income From Operations 1.70 1.43 0.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.29 0.67 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 -0.34 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.46 0.04 Depreciation 0.03 0.05 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.27 0.25 0.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 0.35 -0.04 Other Income 0.01 0.01 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 0.35 -0.04 Interest 0.02 0.02 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.35 0.33 -0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.35 0.33 -0.04 Tax 0.05 -0.35 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.40 0.68 -0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.40 0.68 -0.04 Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.67 1.14 -0.07 Diluted EPS -0.67 1.14 -0.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.67 1.14 -0.07 Diluted EPS -0.67 1.14 -0.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited