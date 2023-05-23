English
    Garware Technic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.03 crore, down 0.77% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 359.03 crore in March 2023 down 0.77% from Rs. 361.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.97 crore in March 2023 down 0.32% from Rs. 57.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.09 crore in March 2023 up 3.37% from Rs. 81.35 crore in March 2022.

    Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.72 in March 2022.

    Garware Technic shares closed at 2,983.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 2.71% over the last 12 months.

    Garware Technical Fibres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.03249.55361.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations359.03249.55361.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.4268.7375.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.514.417.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.62-9.1831.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.1439.0034.04
    Depreciation5.825.565.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.10106.48136.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.3934.5471.19
    Other Income7.887.794.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.2742.3376.00
    Interest3.162.811.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.1139.5274.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.1139.5274.54
    Tax18.149.4417.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.9730.0857.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.9730.0857.15
    Equity Share Capital20.5920.5920.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6414.5927.72
    Diluted EPS27.6414.5927.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6414.5927.72
    Diluted EPS27.6414.5927.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Technic #Garware Technical Fibres #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am