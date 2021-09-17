Gammon India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.26 crore, up 7.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.26 crore in June 2021 up 7.56% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 178.21 crore in June 2021 down 7.47% from Rs. 165.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021 up 43.42% from Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2020.

Gammon India shares closed at 1.65 on September 10, 2018 (NSE)