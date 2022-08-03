Fortis Malar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore in June 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 23.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022 down 120.36% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 45.42% from Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2021.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 56.25 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.42% over the last 12 months.