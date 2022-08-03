English
    Fortis Malar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore in June 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 23.18 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022 down 120.36% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 45.42% from Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2021.

    Fortis Malar shares closed at 56.25 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.42% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Fortis Malar Hospitals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.1022.6223.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.1022.6223.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.094.315.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.14-0.42-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.924.374.82
    Depreciation3.023.403.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9710.9212.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.050.03-2.18
    Other Income1.641.582.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.411.61-0.13
    Interest1.551.551.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.960.06-1.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.960.06-1.85
    Tax0.000.52-0.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.96-0.45-1.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.96-0.45-1.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.96-0.45-1.34
    Equity Share Capital18.7618.7618.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-0.24-0.72
    Diluted EPS-1.58-0.24-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-0.24-0.72
    Diluted EPS-1.58-0.24-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 am
