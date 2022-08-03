Fortis Malar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore in June 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 23.18 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022 down 120.36% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 45.42% from Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2021.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 56.25 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.42% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.10
|22.62
|23.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.10
|22.62
|23.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.09
|4.31
|5.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|-0.42
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.92
|4.37
|4.82
|Depreciation
|3.02
|3.40
|3.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.97
|10.92
|12.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.05
|0.03
|-2.18
|Other Income
|1.64
|1.58
|2.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|1.61
|-0.13
|Interest
|1.55
|1.55
|1.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.96
|0.06
|-1.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.96
|0.06
|-1.85
|Tax
|0.00
|0.52
|-0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.96
|-0.45
|-1.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.96
|-0.45
|-1.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.96
|-0.45
|-1.34
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-0.24
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-0.24
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-0.24
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-0.24
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
