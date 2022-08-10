Flex Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.26 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.26 crore in June 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 21.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 down 43.73% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 down 18.45% from Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2021.

Flex Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2021.

Flex Foods shares closed at 92.90 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -30.88% over the last 12 months.