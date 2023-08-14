English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FIRST FINTEC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 22.54% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIRST FINTEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 22.54% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 67.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    FIRST FINTEC shares closed at 4.45 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.59% returns over the last 6 months and -3.05% over the last 12 months.

    FIRST FINTEC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.391.610.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.391.610.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.08
    Depreciation0.300.130.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.301.640.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.25-0.84
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.25-0.84
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.30-0.25-0.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.30-0.25-0.84
    Tax-0.020.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-0.32-0.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-0.32-0.84
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.30-0.81
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.30-0.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.30-0.81
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.30-0.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #FIRST FINTEC #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!