FIRST FINTEC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 22.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 22.54% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 67.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

FIRST FINTEC shares closed at 4.45 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.59% returns over the last 6 months and -3.05% over the last 12 months.