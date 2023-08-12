Fiberweb India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.99 crore, up 78.48% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 29.99 4.90 16.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 29.99 4.90 16.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 20.22 3.01 7.54 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.24 0.35 2.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.12 -0.24 0.96 Depreciation 0.68 0.72 0.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.01 7.16 3.47 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.72 -6.08 1.71 Other Income 0.00 -0.04 0.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.73 -6.12 2.35 Interest 0.46 0.19 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.26 -6.31 2.30 Exceptional Items -- -0.93 -- P/L Before Tax 1.26 -7.23 2.30 Tax 0.33 -2.09 0.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.93 -5.15 1.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.93 -5.15 1.70 Equity Share Capital 28.79 28.79 28.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.32 -2.51 0.59 Diluted EPS 0.32 -2.51 0.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.32 -2.51 0.59 Diluted EPS 0.32 -2.51 0.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited