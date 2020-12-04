FCS Software Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore, down 2.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore in September 2020 down 2.82% from Rs. 9.12 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2020 up 225.17% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2020 up 30.11% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2019.

FCS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

FCS Software shares closed at 0.40 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.00% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.