Excel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.28 crore, down 34.83% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 214.28 crore in June 2023 down 34.83% from Rs. 328.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2023 down 84.86% from Rs. 37.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2023 down 70.91% from Rs. 57.85 crore in June 2022.

    Excel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.49 in June 2022.

    Excel shares closed at 895.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and -31.21% over the last 12 months.

    Excel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.28226.09328.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations214.28226.09328.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.95120.68191.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.986.792.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.8512.49-11.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8424.4126.84
    Depreciation8.847.847.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.8450.7264.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.033.1547.43
    Other Income9.022.562.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.995.7150.08
    Interest0.580.390.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.415.3249.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.415.3249.59
    Tax1.802.9712.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.612.3537.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.612.3537.07
    Equity Share Capital6.296.296.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.461.8729.49
    Diluted EPS4.461.8729.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.461.8729.49
    Diluted EPS4.461.8729.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

