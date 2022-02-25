Emerald Leasing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, up 48.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in December 2021 up 48.65% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 up 57.59% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021 up 52.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2020.

Emerald Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 21.85 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)