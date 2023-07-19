English
    Elecon Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 324.38 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 324.38 crore in June 2023 up 26.13% from Rs. 257.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.90 crore in June 2023 up 84.88% from Rs. 32.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.09 crore in June 2023 up 64.47% from Rs. 56.60 crore in June 2022.

    Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2022.

    Elecon Eng shares closed at 721.80 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.02% returns over the last 6 months and 125.84% over the last 12 months.

    Elecon Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations324.38330.54257.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations324.38330.54257.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials162.23146.43110.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.3614.500.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6516.5822.93
    Depreciation9.9410.819.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.1773.8368.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.7568.4045.88
    Other Income6.409.251.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.1577.6547.51
    Interest1.873.713.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.2873.9443.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.2873.9443.91
    Tax20.3814.5510.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.9059.3932.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.9059.3932.94
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.435.292.94
    Diluted EPS5.435.292.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.435.292.94
    Diluted EPS5.435.292.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:00 am

