    Elantas Beck Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 169.44 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elantas Beck India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 169.44 crore in March 2023 up 8.43% from Rs. 156.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.05 crore in March 2023 up 26.73% from Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.39 crore in March 2023 up 25.33% from Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2022.

    Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 37.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.91 in March 2022.

    Elantas Beck shares closed at 5,898.35 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.73% returns over the last 6 months and 62.28% over the last 12 months.

    Elantas Beck India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations169.44164.62156.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations169.44164.62156.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.08102.27110.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.210.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.835.53-8.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.429.508.17
    Depreciation2.863.133.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.2717.5015.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.7426.4827.17
    Other Income7.796.804.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5333.2931.58
    Interest0.120.090.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.4233.1931.25
    Exceptional Items--2.29--
    P/L Before Tax40.4235.4831.25
    Tax10.369.007.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.0526.4823.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.0526.4823.71
    Equity Share Capital7.937.937.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.9133.4129.91
    Diluted EPS37.9133.4129.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.9133.4129.91
    Diluted EPS37.9133.4129.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Elantas Beck #Elantas Beck India #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am