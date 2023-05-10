Elantas Beck Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 169.44 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.44 crore in March 2023 up 8.43% from Rs. 156.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.05 crore in March 2023 up 26.73% from Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.39 crore in March 2023 up 25.33% from Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2022.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 37.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.91 in March 2022.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 5,898.35 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.73% returns over the last 6 months and 62.28% over the last 12 months.