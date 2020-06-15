ECS Biztech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 69.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ECS Biztech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 69.71% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 up 83.72% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2020 up 85.39% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2019.
ECS Biztech shares closed at 3.20 on March 11, 2020 (BSE)
|ECS Biztech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|0.22
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|0.22
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.01
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|--
|1.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.23
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.04
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|30.18
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-30.24
|-2.26
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-30.24
|-1.87
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-30.25
|-1.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.76
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-27.49
|-1.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-27.49
|-1.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.19
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-27.49
|-1.69
|Equity Share Capital
|20.56
|20.55
|20.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-14.72
|-4.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-14.72
|-4.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-14.72
|-4.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-14.72
|-4.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:24 am