E2E Networks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.52 crore, up 30.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.52 crore in September 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 12.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2022 up 111.07% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in September 2022 up 55.08% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.

E2E Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2021.