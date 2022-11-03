E2E Networks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.52 crore, up 30.74% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E2E Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.52 crore in September 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 12.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2022 up 111.07% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in September 2022 up 55.08% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.
E2E Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2021.
|E2E Networks shares closed at 176.50 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 267.71% over the last 12 months.
|E2E Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.52
|15.19
|12.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.52
|15.19
|12.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.91
|4.04
|3.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.06
|2.77
|2.36
|Depreciation
|4.72
|3.84
|4.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.06
|1.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.57
|3.47
|1.13
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.09
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.67
|3.56
|1.26
|Interest
|0.11
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.56
|3.49
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.56
|3.49
|1.25
|Tax
|0.93
|0.93
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.63
|2.55
|1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.63
|2.55
|1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|14.48
|14.48
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.83
|1.76
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.81
|1.74
|1.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.83
|1.76
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.81
|1.74
|1.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited