Dutron Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.38 crore, down 3.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dutron Polymers are:Net Sales at Rs 32.38 crore in December 2022 down 3.92% from Rs. 33.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 31.44% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.29% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
Dutron Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2021.
|Dutron Polymers shares closed at 137.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.
|Dutron Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.38
|27.15
|33.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.38
|27.15
|33.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.17
|26.74
|31.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.13
|-2.40
|-1.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.69
|1.63
|1.55
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.28
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.33
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.56
|0.87
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.58
|0.95
|Interest
|0.28
|0.33
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.24
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.53
|0.24
|0.69
|Tax
|0.15
|0.20
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.38
|0.04
|0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.38
|0.04
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|0.07
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|0.07
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|0.07
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|0.07
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited