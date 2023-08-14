Duke Offshore Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 159.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in June 2023 up 159.95% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 up 180.39% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 431.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Duke Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 7.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.