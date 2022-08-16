Duke Offshore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 102.27% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duke Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 102.27% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 53.83% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.
Duke Offshore shares closed at 10.88 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.18% over the last 12 months.
|Duke Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.53
|0.70
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.53
|0.70
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.27
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.39
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.68
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.65
|-0.90
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.65
|-0.88
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.67
|-0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-0.67
|-0.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|-0.67
|-0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|-0.67
|-0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|9.86
|9.86
|9.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.68
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.68
|-0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.68
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.68
|-0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited