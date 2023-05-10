English
    Dr Reddys Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,554.00 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,554.00 crore in March 2023 up 24.13% from Rs. 3,668.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 672.40 crore in March 2023 up 60.21% from Rs. 419.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,175.90 crore in March 2023 up 49.87% from Rs. 784.60 crore in March 2022.

    Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 40.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.29 in March 2022.

    Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,933.25 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 26.04% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Reddys Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,249.103,897.603,631.90
    Other Operating Income304.90--36.80
    Total Income From Operations4,554.003,897.603,668.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials854.10865.901,014.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods369.20487.40335.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks106.80-128.10-55.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost765.10708.40608.90
    Depreciation236.70238.80205.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,393.60--1,085.50
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.10--9.80
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--1,288.90--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax824.40436.30464.70
    Other Income114.8051.40114.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax939.20487.70579.40
    Interest2.602.8012.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax936.60484.90566.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax936.60484.90566.70
    Tax264.20160.30147.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities672.40324.60419.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period672.40324.60419.70
    Equity Share Capital83.3083.3083.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.4919.5425.29
    Diluted EPS40.4119.5025.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.4919.5425.29
    Diluted EPS40.4119.5025.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm