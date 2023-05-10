Dr Reddys Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,554.00 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,554.00 crore in March 2023 up 24.13% from Rs. 3,668.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 672.40 crore in March 2023 up 60.21% from Rs. 419.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,175.90 crore in March 2023 up 49.87% from Rs. 784.60 crore in March 2022.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 40.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.29 in March 2022.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,933.25 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 26.04% over the last 12 months.