    Donear Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.06 crore, up 59.22% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Donear Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 224.06 crore in September 2022 up 59.22% from Rs. 140.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 up 149.02% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.34 crore in September 2022 up 73.21% from Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2021.

    Donear Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

    Donear Ind shares closed at 58.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.09% over the last 12 months.

    Donear Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.06177.58140.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations224.06177.58140.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.1475.7049.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.9840.2624.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.30-23.322.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.9216.5715.54
    Depreciation2.302.182.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.0353.7439.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9912.447.53
    Other Income3.053.032.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0415.4610.14
    Interest6.626.285.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.439.195.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.439.195.05
    Tax2.902.621.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.536.573.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.536.573.83
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.260.74
    Diluted EPS1.831.260.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.260.74
    Diluted EPS1.831.260.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm