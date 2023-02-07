Donear Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.06 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 210.06 224.06 181.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 210.06 224.06 181.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 69.25 83.14 64.57 Purchase of Traded Goods 38.87 72.98 47.60 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.19 -29.30 -16.72 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.88 18.92 17.36 Depreciation 2.36 2.30 2.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 59.45 60.03 47.28 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.07 15.99 19.01 Other Income 2.40 3.05 1.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.47 19.04 20.88 Interest 7.29 6.62 4.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.18 12.43 16.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 15.18 12.43 16.07 Tax 3.56 2.90 4.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.62 9.53 12.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.62 9.53 12.06 Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.23 1.83 2.32 Diluted EPS 2.23 1.83 2.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.23 1.83 2.32 Diluted EPS 2.23 1.83 2.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited