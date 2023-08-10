English
    Dollar Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore in June 2023 down 9.19% from Rs. 361.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2023 down 46.13% from Rs. 26.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.78 crore in June 2023 down 30.15% from Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2022.

    Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.75 in June 2022.

    Dollar Ind shares closed at 439.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and -1.06% over the last 12 months.

    Dollar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.24406.38361.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.24406.38361.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials182.54171.71198.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.7872.12-19.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.1321.0118.53
    Depreciation4.184.264.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.24130.24126.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.937.0432.97
    Other Income0.671.252.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.608.2935.52
    Interest3.473.402.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.124.8932.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.124.8932.53
    Tax4.211.494.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.913.4027.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.913.4027.87
    Minority Interest-0.600.09--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.78-2.94-0.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.530.5526.97
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.560.104.75
    Diluted EPS2.560.104.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.560.104.75
    Diluted EPS2.560.104.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

