Dollar Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore in June 2023 down 9.19% from Rs. 361.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2023 down 46.13% from Rs. 26.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.78 crore in June 2023 down 30.15% from Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2022.

Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.75 in June 2022.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 439.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and -1.06% over the last 12 months.